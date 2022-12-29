Moesha Boduong sparked reactions once again on social media after she dropped a new dance video

The socialite and actress who claimed to have been born again and turned to Christ some months ago seems to have gone back to her old life

The video got netizens talking as they dropped all manner of hilarious comments on Moesha's Instagram page

Controversial Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, has found her name on the lips of Ghanaians once again after she dropped a video doing some questionable dance moves.

Born Again Moesha Boduong Shows Off Dance Moves Source: moeshaboduong

Source: UGC

The beautiful socialite who went off the grid for months after claiming to have turned to Christ came back with a bang.

In a new video she dropped on her Instagram page, a born-again Moesha caused a massive stir as she danced in tight and light body con shorts and a fitting top.

Moesha had a broad smile on her face as she jammed to King Promise's 'Slow Down'. The video generated hundreds of comments just minutes after she posted it. Many folks dropped hilarious comments.

Some teased her for backsliding shortly after becoming born-again, while others were sad that her born-again status and walk with Christ had come to an end so soon.

Months ago Moesha Boduong claimed to have had an encounter with Christ after having a mental breakdown and openly said she had turned a new leaf. From her recent antics, it seems Moesha is back to her old ways.

Ghanaians React To New Moesha Video

mustapha9i said:

Back to default settings

yhaw_khid23 commented:

After this she will come and say Jesus is making her cry.

lariski_jnr had peeps laughing:

God we thank you for this dance

jen462022 commented:

U have started again ..then they will start coming .....

Source: YEN.com.gh