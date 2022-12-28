Nollywood's Mercy Aigbe is a beautiful woman, and her husband Kazeem Adeoti couldn't hold back from reacting to her photos

Despite the fact that he was also in the photos the actress posted on her page, Adekaz took to her comment section to hail her

Adekaz called his woman the nickname she likes to use online, as her fans and colleagues also gushed over her

Popular movie star Mercy Aigbe recently stirred reactions on social media after she shared lovely photos of she and her man, Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz.

The couple twinned in white as Adekaz smiled beside his lovely wife who rocked a beautiful hair and accessories to match.

Nigerians react as Mercy Aigbe posts new photos Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the mum of two teased that she was out with her real owner, a slang she likes to use on almost all her personal posts.

"Outside with D’Owner cc @kazimadeoti "

See the post below:

Adekaz and others react to Mercy's post

kazimadeoti:

"Agbeke aya D owner."

slay_by_mercytese:

"Overall best in beauty and gorgeous smile "

aduni_ade_5800:

"Couple of the yeartogether forever ❤"

drewuyi:

"My peeps "

i_am_ashabi:

"Blessed couple … may this smile never fade."

divalicious_mbl____mrs___o_:

"The beautiful Aya D Owner ❤️❤️❤️"

olawande_mua:

"This woman is a beauty ! God Dey create "

adewale4410:

"Hotie hotie God bless both of you."

say_hi_to_berry:

"Handsome Bobo and pretty baby "

Nollywood stars celebrate Mercy Aigbe’s husband’s 1st wife as she turns 48

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s co-wife, Funso, took social media by storm to mark her birthday.

On October 6, 2022, Kazim Adeoti’s first wife turned 48 to the joy of her many fans and celebrity fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a series of lovely photos of herself as she marked the milestone age.

In one snap, Funso rocked a lovely yellow and white native outfit with matching headgear. She then accompanied the post with a sweet birthday message to herself where she showed gratitude to God.

A number of Nollywood actresses and Mercy Aigbe’s colleagues in the film industry joined her to celebrate.

