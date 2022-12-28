Stivo Simple Boy has left Kenyans in stitches after vowing to beat Nigerian singer Ruger in play station game

Stivo's fans encouraged him to do his best to win the game while some hilariously made fun of him, wondering if he knew how to play

The Freshi Barida hit singer, who recently released a song Usherati, will be performing tonight in Mombasa together with Ruger

This year has been a great one for Kibra musician Stivo Simple Boy. He has been releasing hit after hit and landing chances to perform at big events.

Stivo Simple Boy and Ruger. Photo: Stivo Simple Boy.

Source: UGC

Stivo Simple Boy to shut Mombasa down

The Freshi Barida hitmaker is set to perform at an event at Wild Waters Mombasa tonight. Stivo will be sharing the stage with Nigerian superstar Ruger.

Comedian Eric Omondi has been hyping Stivo on social media, calling upon Kenyans to attend the event in large numbers, and support their own.

Eric also revealed Stivo will perform after the Girlfriend's hit singer is done with his big performance.

Stivo spotted chilling with Nigeria's big boy

The Kenyan musician shared a photo sitting next to Ruger, in a cosy apartment playing play station games. He bragged he was going to beat Ruger.

"I will beat this boy well well and things will be beraaa @rugerofficial."

Stivo also shared a video, vowing to beat the Nigerian singer 3-2.

"Uyu ni mzee wa matulinga I will beat this boy if you kuk I kuk ona uyuuu," he captioned the video.

Kenyans reacted to the video psyching up Stivo and reactions include:

Whosantony_ said:

" Another banger."

Finesse_ngara_ said:

"Ndo maaanake."

Honalinur said:

"Keep winning."

Realsajoo commented:

"Na Eric ameforce hii colabo."

_.issa_254 commented:

"Wachokeshe vile inafaa Simple ."

Catherine_atieno_ said:

"Mambo ni shega."

Ruger arrives in Tanzania, shades Kizz Daniel

Meanwhile, Ruger made headlines in a previous report via Legit.ng after he cast a shade at his senior colleague Kizz Daniel.

Ruger, who had a show in Tanzania back in October took to his official Twitter handle to announce his arrival in the African country but went on to say he didn’t forget his bags, a shade that many perceived to be for Kizz Daniel.

“TANZANIA !!!! I’m here and i didn’t forget my bags . See you October 1st,” Ruger wrote.

Source: TUKO.co.ke