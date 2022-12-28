Kanye West is said to be missing and his ex-manager has been searching for him for several weeks

The news was reported on Twitter by the popular account @DailyLoud, which received mixed reactions in the comments section

Online users commented that they don't care what happens to the star because he has recently gotten himself into trouble

Kanye West's problematic online behaviour has earned him no sympathy from netizens.

Kanye West's ex-manager has reportedly been looking for him for weeks. Image: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin and MEGA/GC Images

The American rapper has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Some of his controversial moments include a White Lives Matter t-shirt parade at his Yeezy show and at a basketball game with his daughter North.

Since then, people have lost interest in Ye, who was once popular among the younger generations due to his incredible rapping abilities.

Kanye West's ex-manager reportedly says the rapper has been missing for weeks

West's questionable behaviour is one of the reasons why online users were unconcerned when @DailyLoud reported on Twitter that he had gone missing. According to the popular online account, he has been missing for weeks and has not been found.

"Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager."

In response to the serious report, people were simply unconcerned, cracking jokes and openly declaring that they don't care.

@elgunslinger12 said:

"I heard from a good source he’s visiting Tupac."

@Lambo_Whale shared:

"Kanye got to much heat on him, he gotta lay low for a minute."

@IbleedP_G posted:

"He exposed a lot and now he knows they’re after him. Probably can’t trust anyone at this point."

@beyeboi replied:

"Couldn’t care less what happened to that man. He needs a break anyways."

@Capone20s commented:

"YE a genius he kidnapped himself to stop their payments."

@nikangel39 wrote:

"Another stunt for attention"

@Lupmon2 reacted:

"Kanye is using everything in his power to stay on the news."

@C_moesh added:

"He is just hiding. Doesn't wanna pay child support."

Kanye West spotted wearing his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at North’s basketball game

In other stories, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West had sparked yet another controversy.

It appeared that the US rapper did not take the harsh criticism he received from netizens after wearing a White Lives Matter shirt to his Paris Yeezy fashion show seriously.

According to TMZ, Ye wore the shirt again. He wore the controversial piece of clothing at his daughter North's basketball game.

