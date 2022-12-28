Musician Joseph Mersa Marley, a grandson of reggae music icon Bob Marley, is dead at 31 years old

The Jamaican-American reggae artiste was found all alone and unresponsive in a car in the United States of America

Mersa was reportedly asthmatic and according to media reports, he died as a result of the condition

Jamaican-American reggae artiste Joseph Mersa Marley has died at only 31. The musician was found in a vehicle in the USA on Tuesday, December 28, and declared unresponsive.

Joseph Mersa Marley performing at a concert (l), at a function (r). Photos: Joseph Mersa Marley.

Source: Instagram

Mersa was asthmatic

The Mail Online reports Mersa was reportedly asthmatic his entire life, and the Florida radio station WZPP claimed he died of an asthma attack.

Mersa was Stephen Marley's son and the grandson of iconic reggae musician Bob Marley. Mersa spent his early years in Jamaica, where he attended Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School.

He eventually moved to Florida where he attended Palmetto High School, then moved on to Miami Dade College, where he studied studio engineering.

He releases two EPs

In 2014, he released an EP called Comfortable, while in 2021, he stepped out with Eternal.

Bob tragically died of cancer in 1981, at 36, and is widely considered one of the pioneers of reggae music. The late star had 11 children with seven different partners.

While Bob was known as the king of chill, one of his 11 children, Ziggy, previously admitted his father could be a tough parent because he was aware of the 'danger' of life in Jamaica.

He said: 'Growing up in Jamaica in the 1970s could be dangerous. There were guns everywhere. But as a kid the danger felt exciting. Every day was an adventure. I did not understand the seriousness of the situation.

