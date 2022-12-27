Trevor Noah has flatly stated that his career will not end as a result of his departure from the American programme The Daily Show

The famous comedian announced that he would be touring for his stand-up comedy, which will include a homecoming show in South Africa

Netizens who are fans of the star were overjoyed to hear the news and expressed their delight on social media

Trevor Noah reassured his fans by revealing that they would see him soon after he left The Daily Show.

Trevor Noah will come back to South Africa in 2023. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan and Raymond Hall

Source: UGC

Many people were surprised when the famous comedian announced his departure from the hilarious American show. Trev's final show broadcasted on December 8, 2022.

Since then, fans of the global hit show have been camping online to find out what happens to Trevor after his exit.

TshisaLIVE reports that on February 19, 2023, Trevor will perform at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston show will be followed by one in Montana's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on April 23, 2023.

The Mzansi-born comedian will also be returning to SA for his homecoming show, which has Mzansi excited.

"South Africa!! I’ve teamed up with @SavannaCider for 12 shows from 31 AUG – 15 SEP 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am local, and you can find them at http://TrevorNoah.com - Can't wait to come home!! #SiyavannaSA @entertain_afric"

Online peeps' reactions were as follows:

@ZGoasu said:

"2023 is far man, there is a lot going on now with Ramaphosa and Senzo Meyiwa Trial we need you this year."

@NdoniMathenjwa_ shared:

"Can we all stand up and clap for our South African American, the son of Patricia is coming home! Never been this excited. Definitely buying the ticket. #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA"

@Modise__ZA also said:

" I trust you to make us laugh on current affairs will definitely budget for this #TrevorNoahLiveInSA show #SiyavannaSA"

@preslee_za added:

"See now I have to start saving coz I can't miss this show even if I have to sell one of my kidneys #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA"

Mixed reactions trail Trevor Noah’s interview with former US president Barack Obama

Trevor Noah was the talk of the town following his historic interview with former United States of America president Barack Obama.

The two spoke about issues affecting the world, politics and the impending mid-term elections, where Barack campaigned vigorously for Joe Biden.

According to TimesLIVE, this is the third time the South African-born comedian has had a sit-down with the former leader. The first time was when they had a virtual interview in 2020.

Source: Briefly.co.za