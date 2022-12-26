Popular media personality Toke Makinwa's body has been a subject of constant concern on social media

The TV girl went viral recently after a video of her showing off her behind in a skin tight dress made the rounds online

Nigerians couldn't' help but point out how unnaturally stiff Toke's back view looked in the video

OAP and rapper N6 has stirred a fresh round of reactions after he shared his opinion about the viral video clip

Popular OAP N6y has joined the long list of Nigerians who have reacted to the viral video of media personality Toke Makinwa.

In the viral clip, the TV girl was seen in a see-through skin-tight dress, showing off her behind which appeared unnaturally stiff according to Nigerians.

OAP N6 says Toke's behind has been tweaked about 4 times

In a tweet on his page, N6 pointed out the fact that Toke couldn't find a docteor to work on her body properly despite all her money.

He continued by saying that the media personality has tweaked her behind about four times and it now takes on a Pawpaw shape.

N6 also added that he can't imagine the physiacla and mental trauma Toke must have gone through.

"All the Money in the World and Can’t Seem to find a Doctor to Mold that Nyash properly. This is about the 4th time its been Tweaked; from public evidence. From BasketBall to now PawPaw shape. I cant imagine the Mental and Physical Trauma. That babe Strong ngl. "

Nigerians react to N6 post

@l_tobiloba:

"The ones that irks me is the round rigid ones on a tiny skeletal legs looking like lolly pop. "

@marrahh2:

"Body dysmorphia is dealing with her, she’s never going to be satisfied. I legit feel sorry for her."

@Thereal1_1:

"At this point, she should beg kokobykhloe to share her yansh plug."

mr_captaino:

" Which one be paw paw shape again.... Na she chose the size na haba. If e too big una go complain, if e small una go still complain "

djbobby26:

"Lol! Tag her with your full chest "

