Hollywood superstar Lupita Nyong'o and Hugh Masekela's son, Selema, have taken to both their timelines to make their relationship Instagram official

The Black Panther actress and the son of the South African Jazz legend posted a cute clip of them changing into various outfits

Celebs and social media users approved of their love relationship and agreed that the celeb couple looks good together

Lupita Nyong'o has taken to her timeline to reveal her man. The Hollywood actress is dating Selema Masekela.

Lupita Nyong'o and Hugh Masekela's son, Selema Masekela confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Selema is the son of South African Jazz legend Hugh Masekela. He was born in the United States. He is a television host, sports commentator, actor and singer.

The stunning Oscar winner made their relationship Instagram official a few days ago.

According to ZAlebs, Lupita Nyong'o captioned her cute post:

"We just click."

Selema also took to his official Instagram account to post the same video. He captioned it:

"Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo."

Celebs and Lupita Nyong'o's followers react to her post

Celebs from across the globe took to Lupita's comment section to share their thoughts on her new relationship. Many said the celeb couple looks goo together.

nandi_madida said:

"Our ancestors must be swooning."

mstinalawson commented:

"You guys look in sync, love it."

daniebb3 wrote:

"This is the cutest."

asmalls777 said:

"Just Brilliant… cultural banging… cruising to the rhythm… cool like that."

questlove commented:

"This is awesome guys."

elainewelteroth wrote:

"LOVE WINSSSSS and that’s that on that! love you both to the moon."

globalbella added:

"African royalty!!! A governor’s daughter and the son of an icon."

Black Panther: Lupita Nyong'o arrives Nigeria with co-stars for sequel's premiere

Ahead of the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast of the Marvel Comics film flew into Nigeria.

Lupita Nyong'o who played the character, Nakia, took to her Instagram page to announce that she was in the country.

In the video, the ebony actress is seen posing with her co-stars including Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright.

Nyong'o sported a lovely adire dress signed by Funke Adepoju.

