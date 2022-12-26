Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's mum has got Nigerians talking on social media after a video went viral

The woman recreated one of her daughter's numerous signature styles, a mini skirt and crop top

Ayra's mum transitioned from wearing a full gown to her daughter's style, and Nigerians couldn't help but gush over her

Ayra Starr's mum is aware of her daughter's reputation with her mini skirts and generally tiny outfits.

A video of the mum of four dressed up like her daughter has sparked reactions on social media.

Nigerians react as Ayra Starr's mum dresses like her Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@saltoflife26

In the viral video, Ayra's mum wore a gown, typical of older women and then transitioned into a pleated mini skirt, blue crop top, accessorized by white sneakers, black shades, and headphones, just like the singer.

The pretty woman also showed off her dance skills in the short video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

commy_5:

"She’s beautiful "

rapinol_draco:

"Mama looking hot "

iam_uwa__:

"Ha the skirt is too long "

amathebaker:

"Your mom wore an oversize skirt, that skirt Ayra star go use an sew 7 skirts and tops and still get head tie."

adedoyindaramolaade:

"The skirt isn't short enough."

awilo_richy:

"She looks young and fresh."

thechigram:

"Her mama don come hot anyhow o!! Hei God‍♂️"

robinsongudn:

"You suppose tie am baby towel. The skirt is too long "

vickibeautysignature:

"Your mummy no use low-waist "

kaffy_james09:

"Na ur papa u wan put for high blood pressure like this "

obafemiroyalson_royce:

"Her Mama self stand fit "

