Popular TikToker Asantewaa has gotten the internet buzzing after she paid veteran Nigerian actor Mr Ibu a visit at the hospital

Mr Ibu who has not been well for some time was very elated when Asantewaa and a fellow Nigerian friend paid him a visit at the hospital

Many Ghanaians have been taken aback by the video as they spotted Mr Ibu speaking Asante Twi fluently in the video

TikTok Star Asantewaa paid veteran Nigerian actor Mr Ibu a visit at the hospital in Nigeria and a video of the two has warmed the hearts of many netizens.

Asantewaa visits Mr Ibu at the hospital. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa

Source: UGC

Mr Ibu is not well and is recovering at the hospital and Asantewaa, while in Nigeria decided to pay him a visit to find out how he was doing.

While sitting next to him on the hospital bed, Asantewaa hinted at another Nigerian friend who was also in the room with them that 'Akwaaba' meaning 'Welcome', is the only Ghanaian word many Nigerians know.

Mr Ibu then interjected and asked Asantewaa how she was doing in Asante Twi. Surprisingly, Asantewaa replied saying she was well.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mr Ibu then said he was doing very very well and this got Asantewaa excited as she shouted 'Amen' in the video.

Many Ghanaian fans have been left in awe at how fluently Mr Ibu spoke Asante Twi, while many others are also wishing him a speedy recovery.

Reactions as Mr Ibu speaks Twi fluently in a video as Asantewaa records video with him on his sick bed

itskerenkezia_ said:

Awwww he said it well. Love this ❤️❤️❤️❤️

clementosuarez said:

Awwww

miss_larko stated:

This man has learnt the language so fast

leticiaataa remarked:

Owwwwwwww Mr Ibu we love u, u r well

asantewaaa_addict said:

Me ho y3 papa❤️❤️Eshoq you errh? SPEEDY RECOVERY LEGEND❤️

monahrakki commented:

God bless u ❤️

maya_golden_6 said:

Love you Mr Ibu ❤️❤️

dherry_18 commented:

Awww may he recover fully

Mr Ibu shares rare family photos

Much-loved veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, with the real name John Okafor, recently shared rare photos of his family on social media.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the movie star posted snaps showing his wife and their kids to the joy of many fans.

In the photos, Mr Ibu’s kids were seen wearing matching white outfits while he rocked a simple black top and jeans. His wife on the other hand wore a flowery patterned two-piece outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh