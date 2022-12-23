With Jerusalema in his music catalogue and Waya Waya currently going viral, Master KG has solidified his position as one of the world's top producers

Even though the Waya Waya is four years old, the TikTok for you page has recently been flooded with videos of people dancing to the hit track

Even Master KG has taken part in the #WayaWayaDanceChallenge, leaving his fans excited for the virtual fan-to-artist interaction

There's no denying that Master KG has taken over the world. After his song Jerusalema went viral, his other track Waya Waya now has a dance challenge sweeping the world.

Master KG also participated in the #WayaWayaDanceChallenge. Image: @masterkgsa

Many online people took part in the dance challenge, and according to TshisaLIVE, Master KG shared on his social media pages that he sees the love and support for his song, saying:

“Here we go again, another one," wrote Master KG.

Global netizens and Master KG take part in the #WayaWayaDanceChallenge

Many netizens flooded their social media feeds with videos of themselves attempting the dance challenge. Although the song was released four years ago, Mzansi and global netizens can't get enough of it.

Master KG joined the dance challenge after seeing thousands of peeps' videos. The Limpopo-born musician shared his video on his Twitter timeline, and fans were overjoyed to see his version of the lit moves.

Check out the comments below:

@BoasELSelobane said:

"You’re definitely a Rockstar! "

@MayaneMosadi shared:

"This is beautiful."

@Kim_Laura1 posted:

"Wena you deserve flowers man"

@Lloyd4Tebogo replied:

"This song for me has a lot of memories especially when I think about my family."

@Dineo70901953 commented:

"Love it "

@IronicVector added:

" There's something about this song that makes you feel alright even when you feeling down."

Master KG's Jerusalema is South Africa's most streamed song on Spotify

Master KG became the top dawg of South African music after his hit song Jerusalema became the most-streamed on Spotify, according to reports.

His smash single Jerusalema changed the star's music career for the better.

The song has been streamed more than 200 million times on Spotify alone and has also garnered more than 500 million views on YouTube.

Source: Briefly.co.za