American rapper Cardi B has been trolled for her no-makeup look, which she displayed on her official Twitter page

After seeing the photo, people had mixed reactions, with many claiming that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker doesn't look good without makeup

Other netizens were still nice enough to leave genuine compliments for the star after other online users tore her apart with huge drags

Cardi B has once again demonstrated that she is too real to care about her celebrity image. On Twitter, the American rapper posted a no-makeup selfie.

Cardi B has once again gone viral after her bare face started trending on Twitter. Image: Gotham/Getty Images and @CardiStats_/Twitter

The superstar couldn't help but get online people's thoughts on her beauty. In the caption of the photo, the stunner asked her fans whether she looks better with or without makeup.

The two photos Cardi posted on Twitter were side by side, with one showing her face full of makeup and the other showing her makeup-free face.

In the bare-faced snaps, Cardi looked natural as if one could run into her while rushing to a nearby store or as a familiar neighbour in a doek in the morning.

Just as the caption prompted people to comment, online users were quick to express their thoughts.

Netizens shared mixed emotions, with some praising Cardi for her natural beauty and others mocking her. Internet users commented:

@_nickmartinez__ said:

"Your husband is still cheating regardless so it doesn’t matter."

@TheTatyYomary shared:

"Either way you look pretty❤️"

@BigDawg_Joshua replied:

"Why are you setting up yourself like this?"

@belcalisson__ commented:

"hella fine without makeup, that shouldn't even be a question."

@Barbieonmywris1 posted:

"It doesn't matter which one because you still got surgery"

@HelloBelcalis reacted:

"Both clearly but without makeup your skin is eating momma."

@Edidion2012 wrote:

"You’re beautiful regardless! With or without "

@hexminaj also said:

"Cardi either way you look botched and a hot mess, you will never hold as much beauty as Nicki Minaj."

@adams_kyei also shared:

"They said you were ugly with no makeup they clearly lied "

@Sunni_Labeouf added:

"Definitely with and please don’t ever post that again."

