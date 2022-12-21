Riky Rick's Cotton Fest has launched a creative programme aimed at giving back to young people in the creative space

The late rapper's partner, Bianca Naidoo, shared that the program has been set up to empower young creatives and to help them succeed in their studies

With financial assistance from PUMA, three students from AFDA's Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban campuses have already been awarded bursaries by the Cotton Fest and PUMA

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Riky Rick's Cotton Fest continues to give back to young people months after the rappers's passing. Cotton Fest recently launched its creative programme aimed at assisting students.

Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest has awarded three students bursaries. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: UGC

The aim of the initiative is to give back to students and to empower young creatives to succeed in their studies and in the entertainment space. The programme has already helped three top AFDA students from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The three lucky students were awarded bursaries funded by Cotton Fest and its partner PUMA. Riky Rick's partner Bianca Naidoo shared that they are extremely excited to be able to assist young people in their educational journey.

She further said that they started Cotton Fest to do much for the culture as a whole not just a once-off concert. Bianca added that with the financial injection from PUMA this year, they were finally able to make the Cotton Fest Creative Programme a reality. It is set to run annually, reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian rap icon Reggie Rockstone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian rapper, Reggie Rockstone, took to social media with a video post in which he lashed out at controversial internet critic, Bongo Ideas.

The video came after Rockstone came across a post shared by Bongo Ideas in which he alleged that singer Davido sent a message to his DM.

Bongo Ideas claimed Davido reacted to a post he made some months ago in which he blamed the singer for his son, Ifeanyi's demise.

In his video, Rockstone clamped down on the internet critic and called on fellow Ghanaians to cancel and deplatform him. He also apologized to Davido on behalf of Ghanaians.

Source: Briefly.co.za