Pearl Thusi's daughter, Thandolwethu Mokoena, was in awe when she met Kelly Rowland and broke down in tears

In the Instagram posted by Pearl, Thando could not believe the former Destiny's Child member was in her home

Netizens were amazed by her humble spirit, and many wrote comments about how articulate she is in English

Kelly Rowland embraces the emotional Thandolwethu Mokoena, Image: @pearlthusi

Source: UGC

Pearl Thusi is an accomplished actress who has travelled the world and met many A-list stars in the entertainment business.

One of Pearl's daughters, Thandolwethu, got the chance to enjoy the perks of her mother's fame when she met the acclaimed US singer Kelly Rowland.

Thandolwethu's priceless and unpretentious reaction during the meeting surprised social media users with how grounded and sincere she was.

It was refreshing for many to see a celebrity kid who is not bratty and jaded like most privileged children.

As usual, netizens mentioned Thandolwethu's accent as they do in most of her clips, joking that Pearl did not waste money on private school tuition.

@kgomotso_christopher said:

"So precious! Aaaaw uThando is such a big girl. Every time I see her I'm shocked at how quickly she's grown. She's beautiful young lady, you've done Mama Pearly Pearl.❤️❤️"

@flavianamatata mentioned:

"She is the kindest, love her."

@nobahle_mamiya posted:

"She is even crying in english higher grade accent. "

@lufuno_nett wrote:

"You can hear the school fees in Thando Mokoena‘s vocal cords."

@callherthato asked:

"This is so cute, I love Kelly please but how tall is Thando for Kelly to go on her toes or how short is she I need answers please?"

@jncnell said:

"Evidence that your hard work will make room for your kids."

@thembisa_mambosh added:

"Kelly Rowland is a comrade she's rocking an ANC outfit."

@chidoannemarie mentioned:

"Listen Thando did good because if I met Kelly I would just be crying. No words would be spoken. Just straight bawling."

Nigerian-Russian content creator Fari Ferrari meets Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian-Russian content creator, Fari Ferrari, took to social media with a video showing the moment she met actor Pete Edochie for the first time.

Fari was spotted kneeling for the veteran film star in the clip as she asked him to teach her the Igbo language.

Many social media users who reacted found the video adorable.

Source: Briefly.co.za