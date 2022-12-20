DJ Zinhle and AKA's adorable daughter Kairo knows her worth and her pricey Christmas wishlist is proof of that

The young influencer told her mom that she wants the lux Air Jordan 4 Retro Red Thunder kicks and an iPhone 14 worth over N513k

Mzansi took to DJ Zinhle's comment section and told her that Kairo is exactly the girl she thinks she is and asked her mom to buy her all the things on her wish list

DJ Zinhle has taken to her timeline to share Kairo's pricey Christmas wishlist.

The reality TV star and businesswoman's first daughter is one of the coolest kids in Africa and she knows her worth.

DJ Zinhle has revealed Kairo’s pricey Christmas wish list. Image: @djzinhle

Source: UGC

In the short clip DJ Zinhle shared on Twitter, Kairo revealed that she wants a cup making set, Air Jordan 4 Retro Red Thunder and an iPhone 14.

ZAlebs reported that the cellphone is worth over N513k.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Umlilo hitmaker shares her daughter with rapper and businessman, AKA.

She captioned her post:

"My daughter has a cute handwriting & really really ambitious requests. Aneva!!!"

Fans share their thoughts on Kairo's Christmas wish list

Social media users hilariously shared that Kairo knows her worth. Many believe that Zinhle can afford all the three items on Kairo's wish list.

@MVP_VPM wrote:

"iPhone 14? You did say kids are expensive Zee, cause wow."

@MbalenhleMbax said:

"She knows her worth. Cela umthengele."

@iamprettyasonge commented:

"Kairo knows her worth bakithi."

@TPM_mazibuko wrote:

"I have told my son to slow down on Kairo’s wish list number 2, he’s going to high school and he needs and entire new uniform and escalated school fees, adulting is a scam."

@Mbali_Enhle1 said:

"iPhone 14? Kairo is definitely the girl she think she is."

@Presh_amazing added:

"Princess Kairo is working hard, her requests are valid."

AKA opens up on how his affair with Nadia Nakai

AKA is head over heels in love with Nadia Nakai, and he can't hide it. The rapper spoke about how they have been keeping the fire burning.

The rappers who made headlines when they became Instagram official after months of speculations hit it off since.

Both Supa Mega and Bragga gushed over each other on their pages. Posting loved-up and cosy snaps and clips of their romantic dinners.

Source: Briefly.co.za