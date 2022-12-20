Moesha Boduong Gives Fire Dance Moves in a Club, Video Causes Stir Online, Many Question Her Faith
- Celebrated Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong has gotten many people talking after a video of her displaying incredible dance moves popped up online
- In the video, as she began to dance, many spectators took out their phones to record the memorable moment
- Netizens, upon seeing the photo, are concerned about the well-being of Moesha since she admitted to being a staunch Christian
Popular Ghanaian internet sensation Moesha Boduong has been spotted giving a lap dance at the car park of a club and this has caused a massive stir online.
Dressed in flower print pair of black trousers and a crop top, she was captured giving spicey dance moves, while spectators took out their phones to record her.
She started dancing and whining her waist on the chair, whipped her hair in the air back and forth. She then went on her knees and went on to entertain the crowd.
The video has gotten many people talking as many wondered what could have triggered her sensual actions in a public space.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Moesha Boduong displays fire dance moves in a club
Yvonne ❤️ said:
She realized good girl no Dey pay
thinkwise commented:
I can't think far! there's a mystery behind her behaviour
Not Nice commented:
Person wey she repent some time ago
lapislazuli490 stated:
Moesha in her normal sense will not do that
Haija Inna said:
The return of Medusa eeiiii Ghana my beloved country is free forever
Candy Kross215 remarked:
Hw3 the way the economy make she has to be back oow
SWEET_NAA24 remarked:
She will come and say she didn’t know what happened to her
Fans react after spotting hail on Moesha Boduong's chin
Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian socialite Moesha Babiinoti Boduong bounced back and released a new video on social media.
Surprisingly, the clip shared showed some hair under Moesha's chin as she talked about her current condition of life.
After the video popped up, many people were surprised by the appearance of Moesha's beard and flooded her comment section with mixed reactions.
Source: YEN.com.gh