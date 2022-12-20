John Dumelo has become known for his passion for farming over the last few years and has now begun a rice milling farm

The actor, politician and businessman, in a video he shared, was in the Guan district milling rice with some boys

Many Ghanaians were pleased to see the kind of contribution John was bringing to agriculture in Ghana and praised him

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, who is also a politician and businessman, has impressed folks with his massive contribution to agriculture in Ghana and his promotion of made-in-Ghana goods.

John Dumelo Grinds Rice Himself Source: johndumelo1 on TikTok and Instagram

Source: UGC

John Dumelo has acres of farms in various parts of the country where he farms yam, ginger and other crops.

His latest venture in agriculture is rice production. In the past few weeks, John has been promoting made-in-Ghana rice as an alternative to the expensive rice that is imported into the country on a daily basis.

In a video, John's love for agriculture took him to the Guan district, where he owns a rice farm and could be seen milling rice at a rice mill with some boys.

Despite his high social standing and wealth, the actor humbly collected pans of rice from the young boys and poured them into the grinder.

He shared the video on his Tik Tok page, and it made its way to other social media platforms. Many Ghanaians were pleased to see the kind of contribution John was bringing to agriculture in Ghana.

Ghanaians Praise John Dumelo

Toxic said:

Great initiative Mr Dumelo

akuedem commented:

The greatest leader is one who makes difference without a leadership position. To this person, the position is just a bonus, not a limit. Kudos to yo

KingSman was impressed:

motivation. sekof you I will vote for ndc come next election. I've never voted but I will vote because of you

Offical Zeezoo also commented:

positive bro just keep it up n empower us to

Video Of John Dumelo cooking on a farm with firewood warms Ghanaian hearts

In a similar story, Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo shared a video of himself cooking on a farm with firewood, which warmed the hearts of Ghanaians.

The veteran actor who is into farming showed off his great cooking skills as he prepared tasty-looking jollof rice.

The video garnered lots of likes and comments as folks reacted to John's cooking skills, with many highlighting his humility.

Source: YEN.com.gh