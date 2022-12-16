Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo who is based in the US has introduced her man to the public and fans have been showering her with love and sweet messages

Majimbo professed her undying love for the unidentified man and also revealed her favourite moments are when he buys her things

In the photos and videos shared, the caring man could be seen blow-drying the content creator's hair as she recorded things against the mirror on the wall

US-based Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo has found love. She dropped many photos of herself and her lover on her social media pages, leaving people happy and some heartbroken.

Who is Elsa Majimbo's lover

Majimbo who is dating a fine Arab man shared different photos of the two doing things together inside and outside the house.

She also shared videos and in one, the unidentified man could be seen blow-drying her hair while she sat and recorded the video against what looked like a mirror.

In another video, the two were sitting in the bed together as he held her tight and she recorded the photo against a mirror.

"To my darling love…thank you for bringing me so much happiness, love, joy. Thank you for showing me what love looks like. Thank you for doing my hair and playing chess with me and buying me things (my favourite) I love you so," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@burgerrock said:

"Love is real! I am so happy for you amiga."

@elainewelteroth added:

"I love this love story, can’t wait to meet him and big sis suss him out in real life."

@official_jaystorm said:

"My question is how did he get you to show up for the first date?"

@bryan_nwoke said:

"You have a man? I thought all you do is be silly and make us happy."

Majimbo makes Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023

US-based Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo is elated after making it on Forbes 30 Under 30's 2023 young leader's list in the social media category.

The content creator who has been hitting the headlines with boss moves and creating solid partnerships was ranked among the top comedians who are using their talent to make an impact.

Majimbo shared the good news with her fans on Instagram by sharing a screenshot of her name on Forbes' website.

