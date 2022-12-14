Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has sparked concerns on social media over his mental health

The popular influencer revealed on his Instagram page that he's battling depression for the second time this year

James also added that even though he has achieved a lot this year, words can't express the sadness he feels

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown opened up on being depressed for the second time this yar on his page.

The crossdresser affirmed that life is full of ups and downs even though he has achieved a lot in the same year.

James Brown stirs reactions with post about depression Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James sadly added that typing on social media cannot express the pain and sadness he feels

"For the second time this year, I Am Depressed. Although I have achieved a lot of this year, life is full of ups and down. typing can not express my pain, and sadness. I am Sad "

See post below:

Nigerians react to James Brown's post

iamdikeh:

"Heads up ❤️"

adinmasomadina:

"Be Strong "

funmiawelewa:

"Love you James ❤️ Be strong.'

emmanuella_onaiwu:

"Take it a step at a time Jamie ❤️ you’re figuring it all out my love sending you virtual hugs "

_jhayyy_:

"Sorry princess, it will soon be well."

mariam_oyakhilome:

"No be only you e dey happen to,na so life just be. Just take it easy okay? Sending you love"

thecheflola:

"Sending you love and light princess of africow dodges of London ❤️❤️❤️"

nikki_nneoma:

"Sending you kisses and hugs …. It’s good to open up . Speak to a close friend."

sophiewendy:

"Biko kwa, depressed isn’t your portion in Jesus name.. may the joy of the lord be your strength "

meecho_way:

"God will be with you ♥️. The rich also cry omo "

pappy_danks:

"You are depressed when you didn’t have all what you have achieved now , you got it all now and still comes with some sadness…keep your head up bro."

Source: Legit.ng