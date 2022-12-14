“Typing Can’t Express My Sadness”: James Brown Cries Out As He Battles Depression 2nd Time This Year
- Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has sparked concerns on social media over his mental health
- The popular influencer revealed on his Instagram page that he's battling depression for the second time this year
- James also added that even though he has achieved a lot this year, words can't express the sadness he feels
Nigerian crossdresser James Brown opened up on being depressed for the second time this yar on his page.
The crossdresser affirmed that life is full of ups and downs even though he has achieved a lot in the same year.
James sadly added that typing on social media cannot express the pain and sadness he feels
"For the second time this year, I Am Depressed. Although I have achieved a lot of this year, life is full of ups and down. typing can not express my pain, and sadness. I am Sad "
See post below:
Nigerians react to James Brown's post
iamdikeh:
"Heads up ❤️"
adinmasomadina:
"Be Strong "
funmiawelewa:
"Love you James ❤️ Be strong.'
emmanuella_onaiwu:
"Take it a step at a time Jamie ❤️ you’re figuring it all out my love sending you virtual hugs "
_jhayyy_:
"Sorry princess, it will soon be well."
mariam_oyakhilome:
"No be only you e dey happen to,na so life just be. Just take it easy okay? Sending you love"
thecheflola:
"Sending you love and light princess of africow dodges of London ❤️❤️❤️"
nikki_nneoma:
"Sending you kisses and hugs …. It’s good to open up . Speak to a close friend."
sophiewendy:
"Biko kwa, depressed isn’t your portion in Jesus name.. may the joy of the lord be your strength "
meecho_way:
"God will be with you ♥️. The rich also cry omo "
pappy_danks:
"You are depressed when you didn’t have all what you have achieved now , you got it all now and still comes with some sadness…keep your head up bro."
Confusion and mixed reactions as James Brown's tape leaks online
Beyond fighting with Bobrisky, one major reason popular crossdresser James Brown gets talked about is his gender.
The crossdresser, like his senior colleague, claims to be a woman, but has tried really hard to prove he is a man.
James' intimate tape finally found its way to social media and it sparked reactions.
