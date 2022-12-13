Global site navigation

Jamie Foxx Turns 55: 4 Best Impressions by Talented 'Law Abiding Citizen' Actor and American Comedian
Jamie Foxx Turns 55: 4 Best Impressions by Talented ‘Law Abiding Citizen’ Actor and American Comedian

by  Nkem Ikeke Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Jamie Foxx turned 55 on December 13 and in celebration of his birthday, Legit.ng compiled videos of the superstar impersonating famous people
  • The Law Abiding Citizen actor, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, has done hilarious impressions of politicians like Donald Trump
  • The US comedian was also praised for nailing the impressions of singers such as Mick Jagger, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson when he appeared on The Tonight Show

American actor Jamie Foxx turned 55 on Tuesday, 13 December. The Law Abiding Citizen star was born in Terrell, Texas in 1967. His real name is Eric Marlon Bishop.

Jamie Foxx nailed Donald Trump's impression
‘Law Abiding Citizen’ actor Jamie Foxx is now 55 years old. Image: @iamjamiefoxx
The superstar has won countless awards for his acting skills and is also one of the best when it comes to doing impressions of people.

The comedian and singer is popular for mimicking politicians, singer and his peers in the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng compiled some of the videos of Jamie Foxx impersonating the rich and famous people.

Jamie Foxx impersonated John Legend
Jamie Foxx turned 55 on 13 December. Image: @iamjamiefoxx
1. Jamie Foxx impersonates former US president Donald Trump

In a hilarious episode of the Rap Radar podcast, the Sleepless actor did an accurate impression of former US leader Donald Trump, reported Yahoo! Sports.

Jamie's peers reportedly laughed out loud when he nailed Trump's impression.

He was on the show with Snoop Dogg to promote their film, Day Shift. The episode went viral online as many people agreed that the talented thespian smashed Trump's impression. Check out the video below:

2. Jamie Foxx nails 3 impressions on The Wheel Of Musical Impressions

The superstar proved once again that he's the king of impressions when he appeared on The Tonight Show.

The comedian took part in the show's segment dubbed The Wheel Of Musical Impressions.

During the episode, Jamie impersonated superstars such as Mick Jagger, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

Okay Player reported that the viewers also agreed that Jamie nailed all the impressions he did when he made an appearance on their favourite show.

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jamie Foxx did not expect the humiliating experience he had at Cardi B's 30th birthday party.

Foxx was not allowed to enter the party because the security present denied him access to the lush gathering of the Bodak Yellow rapper.

With paparazzi present on the night, a video was taken, and it trended on social media.

