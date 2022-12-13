Paul Okoye has been trending for a couple of days after he decided to unveil his new lover for the world to see

The singer separated from the mother of his three kids last year, and decided to go for a much younger lady

Nigerians have dug out TikTok videos of the new lover about going for rich old men and sugar daddies

Just like every other person, singer Paul Okoye's new girlfriend Ifeoma joined a couple of TikTok trends talking about being with rich and old men just for their money.

Since Okoye unveiled Ifeoma on his Instagram story, Nigerians have found a way to dig up the old videos, make them go viral and connect it to the fact that the young lady is dating the singer now.

Nigerians react to the videos

queentonita_:

"Rude Boy don enter am..."

tolulope.oloko:

"Make una rest. It’s a TikTok trend and a lot of people did it even married women."

hot_trending_items_ww:

"The internet is toxic, idc what anyone says"

officialjbaby_:

"Are you trying to tell us she loves money?.. who hate money before? Nobody oh"

esan_doctor:

"Omo dis one don take her own hand put herself for trouble oooh, Nigerians mind what you post on social media, so now if we hear say anything happen to Paul, na you will go hold responsible "

vstarma:

"Naija don’t just show what makes you happy on socio medium "

_sueldelioness:

"Isn’t this just videos a lot of people recreate on that TikTok app?? Y’all live and let others live abeg‍♀️"

