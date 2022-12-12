Actress Olayinka Solomon has taken to social media with a video of the moment she made her mum a happy woman

The movie star's mum clocked a new age and she made sure to make the day a memorable one for her

As Olayinka's mum was being led to her surprise gift amidst 'paranran', she could not help but cry

Yoruba actress Olayinka Solomon and her mum made an emotional statement in their neighborhood recently.

The actress shared a video of the moment she arrived their area with a surprise crew aka 'paranran' and walked to their house to drag her mum out.

Olayinka Solomon gifts mum new car on birthday Photo credit: @olayinkasolomon01

As Olayinka, the 'paranran' crew and her mum walked out neighbors around joined them, singing and dancing.

As they neared the Toyota Venza birthday gift decorated with ribbon the actress bought for her mum, she burst into tears.

The actress amid songs and cheer, presented the key to her mum as well as a birthday cake.

"ALHAMDULILLAH.......Thanks to @bees_surpriseempire."

Watch video below:

"Alhamdulillah......All I have to say is thank you EJIKA MI......"

Nigerians celebrate with Olayinka Solomon

iambimpeakintunde:

"Bless you Ashaby Your children shall be A Blessing to you too Insha Allah Congratulations Abiyamo ❤️❤️"

femiadebayosalami:

"Happy birthday mummy..LLNP. And nice one Yinka. Omo a se ru e fun e"

omowunmiajiboye:

"Happy birthday to you ma you will continue to eat the fruit of your labor insha alhah"

realyinkaquadri:

"Happy birthday to you ma’am and more blessings to you daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iamadunniade:

"God bless you for doing this. Your children will surprise you in a bigger way Happy Birthday to your mom."

jamiu_azeez1:

"Awwww this make me teary, God bless you more for this, God bless grandma and God bless me too to do this and more for my mum ❤️"

