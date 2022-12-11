Ace singer Bella Shmurda recently got people talking online after an interview he had with a podcaster where he described who should be classified as a musician and an artist

Bella said during the interview that music stars like Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Angelique Kidjo, Kwam 1, Pasuma and Burna Boy are all musicians, not just a singer

The Dangbana repubik artist also went on to classify himself as a musician and not just an everyday singer

Fast-rising singer Bella Shmurda recently dropped a massive bombshell during an interview he had with Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani where he described who should be called an artist and a musician.

Bella Shmurda explained during the interview podcast interview that a musician is someone who creates a new sound unique only to oneself and tries to take it mainstream.

Bella Shmurda categorizes himself in the same clique as Burna Boy, Kwam 1 and Alabi Pasuma. Photo credit: @fineboybella/@burnaboygram/@official_K1de_ultimate

The singer also pinpointed some artists that should be regarded as a musician. He said veteran Fuji singers like, Kwam 1, Pasuma are musicians. While also noting that Burna Boy, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Angelique Kidjo are all musicians and not just everyday artists.

Bella then also categorized himself in that clique, saying he, too, he's a musician with a unique sound.

Watch Bella explain in the video below what type of music he does:

See how netizens reacted to Bella Shmurda's statement about who should be referred to as a musician

@_ay_vgbg:

"Him get idea of Wetin he dey try talk but the Igbo too much, e don scatter him own head."

@daviestim17:

"Na only him understand wetin he Dey talk."

@kilobarz_:

"All musicians are artists….but not all artists are musicians… he’s not correct and not totally wrong either."

@neverlack_398:

"People who are musicians to me are Asa and darey atalade."

@itz_craig_tony_:

"All musicians are artists, all artists may not necessarily be musicians…"

@callme__wayne:

"So with this metric zazu is a musician."

@jove_tu:

"Bella don start this December again, he needs special medical attention.."

“Give am bucket”: Singer Bella Shmurda shares story of how he made his producer cry for 24 hours, and fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fast-rising Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has sparked emotions online with a recent tweet he shared on his Twitter page.

In a series of tweets, the singer revealed how he made his music producer cry profusely for hours during a recent studio session while they recorded a new track.

Bella noted that the song they recorded that made his producer weep was about his struggles and some of his saddest moments in life.

