Organisers of the Wizkid Live concert in Accra have issued a statement concerning Wizkid not performing on December 10, 2022

According to the statement, Wizkid not performing is a breach of his contractual obligation, and they went on to assure fans that their money would be refunded

This comes after numerous complaints on social media; however more people have reacted to the statement that has been issued out

Event organisers of the Wizkid Live Concert in Accra have broken their silence after revellers took to social media to express their displeasure on the poor organisation of the event.

Wizkid and Live Hub Entertianment CEO Chris Okantey. Photo Source: @thelivehub_ @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to revellers, they were expectant of seeing Wizkid performing on stage at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 10, 2022. Unfortunately, that was not possible.

In a brief statement shared by Live Hub Entertainment, they apologised to attendees for any inconvenience that was caused during the concert.

They hinted that the 'Bad To Me' hitmaker breached his contractual obligation.

Live Hub Entertainment also stated that they would be refunding all patrons of the event and urged them to send their barcodes for the refunding process to begin.

Reactions as Live Hub Entertainment issues press statement for Wizkid Live Concert

_komprah remarked:

Please I need the Refund before the end of the day. T for Thanks.

e.ntamoty remarked:

We heading to the court if refund doesn’t happen today!

thisisdammie said:

What about the other artists that were supposed to perform?? He asked them not to come too?? Una lies no just jig

akwasibugati said:

How about we that our belongings got stolen by quashey boys

akwasibugati commented:

Wizkid FC have suffered you guys made people wear their Christmas dresses and stand for hours for music music

love.gh__ fficial1 said:

How about people who bought tickets with cash? And those of you waiting for refunds this time next you might still be waiting I have already accepted the loss

ayoberrry stated:

So what about those that destroyed theirs because they were upset???? You lots are fraūd$!!!

ar_ghana12 stated:

Absolutely a joke!! Complete of waste of time giving people false hopes left there a 4am with a NO SHOW!!!!!!

Wizkid Live Accra: Videos show fans storming out of Accra Sports Stadium after singer failed to show up

Legit.ng in a related story reported that popular Nigerian singer Wizkid has gotten the internet buzzing with outrage after he failed to perform at his headline concert dubbed Wizkid Live Accra, on December 10, 2022.

The concert which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium saw thousands of revellers throng the venue to watch their favourite Nigerian artiste take over the stage.

Unfortunately, after a couple of Ghanaian musicians took over the stage, many were expectant of seeing Wizkid. Up until 4am, he was not on stage and people began to leave the stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh