Michael Blackson has lamented bitterly about the cost of clearing goods in Ghana and narrated his experience

The comedian said the cost of importing goods to the country was unfair to the average Ghanaian

Blackson promised to fight for people in 3rd world countries and had many Ghanaians agreeing with his rant

Ghanaian-born American comedian, Michael Blackson, has gone on a long rant on Twitter regarding the clearing duty fees in Ghana.

According to the comedian, the cost of importing goods to the country was unnecessarily expensive, and he urged the Ghana Shippers Authority to do something about the fees.

Blackson narrated a personal experience and mentioned the obscene amounts of money he had to spend to receive some goods he imported from the US to Ghana. In the tweet, he wrote:

"I shipped some old furniture by ship duty was $1500 that didn’t bother me, later I shipped my 2014 S class duty was $16k that didn’t bother me but 3 boxes of clothes sent thru DHL that cost me $10k and you want me to pay $10k to get it out? Now you going too far. "

for having a platform and promised to fight on behalf of citizens of 3rd world countries and emancipate them from the shackles of poor government policies.

Many Ghanaians could relate to Michael Blackson's experience and aired their grievances.

Michael Blackson Sparks Conversation

dominickie20 was not pleased:

It’s sad nothing can be done abt it! Pay or get ur goods confiscated n auctioned in few months ‍♂️

iamdianasante commented:

God have mercy on us Michael please fight for us for this is what we have been suffering all along no government or political party looks at such things

cakedbylori also wrote:

very sad it’s the main reason why things are expensive in Ghana

