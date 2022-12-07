2022 is ending on an amazing note for Nigerian singer Rema as he acquires a luxurious G-Wagon

The Mavins signee was seen in a video that has made the rounds online with his new ride

Nigerian have congratulated Rema as some people pointed out that he worked hard this year

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian singer Rema has joined the long list of celebrities who splurged millions on new cars this year.

The Mavins signee whose hit single Calm Down went viral this year was seen online in a viral video standing by his luxurious car.

Nigerians congratulate Rema on new G-Wagon Photo credit: @heisrema/@lekkiluxurycars

Source: Instagram

The video also showed off the interior of Rema's G-Wagon with the wrap that covered the seats still intact.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Rema's new car

pheena_sparks:

"Divine Divine!!!"

augustee_na:

"See my love o cheee."

she_king_sonia:

"Now, that's hard work right there "

bleseen__:

"Another banger "

fab_writer:

"Haaahaaa! Divine Divine! Unilag girls are in trouble!"

naijabet:

"Congratulations Rema."

mhizzainee:

"G class "

iam_egroyce:

"First time rema post car this must be special."

only1paparazzii:

"That’s a 2017 G63 worth over 65million naira."

lingeriebytemmy:

"He sure deserves it."

smallestbarber:

"Well deserved."

michael_viictor:

"That’s a wise choice for 100% security #bulletproof"

ot_______:

"Rema dey para para "

chrisnwaosuji15:

"Happy to see our stars patronizing their people's business, God help us to love and understand each other."

upgraded__godwin:

"Everybody say Rema !!!!❤️"

Rema brags about selling out all his UK shows

Talented Nigerian singer, Rema, caused a buzz on social media after he bragged about some of his achievements.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star, who has been known to be a great performer, noted that he sold out every one of his shows in the UK.

Not stopping there, he added that his album racked up over one billion streams in just eight months.

Rema also noted that his awards have increased so much that he can no longer count his plaques.

Rema passes out on stage

Young Nigerian singer Rema sent fears down the spine of the huge pack of fans that gathered to watch him perform in the UK recently.

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen been rushed off stage in a stretcher as people around tried to help him.

In the background scattered cries of fear and confusion could be heard from fans who were left in the dark after the lights went dim.

Source: Legit.ng