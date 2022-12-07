Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah marked her 39th birthday in grand style in her hometown, Ejisu Abankuro, as a ceremony was held in her honour

She was given a warm welcome as two Adowa dancers danced together with her, with one of them capturing the attention of netizens as she focused on picking money that was being sprayed on Jackie Appiah

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many admired Jackie's Adowa moves and reacted to the other dancer's actions

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turned a year older on December 5, 2022. As part of celebrations to mark her special day, she visited her hometown, Ejisu Abankuro, to make some donations.

Jackie Appiah dancing Adowa. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

She donated a 10-unit modern toilet and a borehole to the residents of the Ejisu community.

Jackie Appiah, who turned 39, was spotted displaying her Adowa dance moves as she arrived at the venue to make some donations to her people.

The people greatly welcomed her as two Adowa dancers welcomed her while dancing and showing off their moves.

They wrapped Jackie in a full piece of kente fabric as she majestically followed the dance moves of the Adowa dancers on the ceremony grounds.

However, the part of the video that caused a massive stir was when one of the dancers ditched her dance moves for money that was being splashed on Jackie Appiah.

Reactions as Jackie Appiah displays Adowa skills in her hometown

c.c_ayisha remarked:

It's the dance for me.

kwakyewaa.xx commented:

This adowa lady has been picking money since morning why

sandylove_25 commented:

The lady dancing adowa has stopped dancing and picking money

fashionbyeyram said:

This dancer is really wild for money oo

nanaafiakobeh said:

It's the dance for me

nanaop_gh remarked:

Jackie's Adowa is tasty it needs water bless her

city_youth_tv said:

The moves she’s making are for kings who own the land. she doesn’t know how to dance adowa. Anyway, happy birthday to you, my queen, may u live to be 104.3 years old in Jesus Christ Name, Amen

Jackie Appiah's friends warn actress as she lifts her dress

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, almost made a blunder as she put her outfit together and prepared to step out.

The star actress wore an elegant green attire and looked splendid in it. She put on a pair of heels, but they seemed very tight, making her struggle a bit.

Jackie seemed uncomfortable as she walked in heels. She tried lifting her dress to fix her feet well in the heels and get a clear view of how the shoes looked on her feet.

Unfortunately, while raising the dress, Jackie raised it a bit too high and almost exposed a large chunk of her skin.

