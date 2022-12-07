Jackie Appiah's mother, Janet Owusu, joined the actress to celebrate her 39th birthday on Monday, December 5, 2022

The celebration, which happened at their hometown of Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region, saw Jackie's mother attending in stylish kente

Many social media who have seen a video and photos of Jackie's mother at the ceremony have been impressed by her looks

Janet Owusu, the mother of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, has become the toast of social media users after a video and photos of her emerged.

Jackie Appiah's mother popped up online as she joined the daughter to celebrate her birthday on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The actress, who turned 39 years old, marked the occasion with a grand celebration in her hometown of Abankro, a small town near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

Jackie Appiah's mother was at the actress' 39th birthday celebration

Jackie Appiah builds public toilet and borehole in her hometown

Jackie travelled with her team to her hometown via Kumasi to celebrate her new age with her people.

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, Jackie Appiah handed a 10-unit public toilet (water closet) facility she constructed for the people.

In addition to the public WC, the actress donated a newly constructed borehole for the town. She also gifted student mattresses, school bags, food, and toiletries, among other items, to the natives.

Jackie's mother joins her birthday celebration

One of Jackie's notable people in the entourage was her mother, who stepped out in style for the daughter's birthday celebration.

Wearing a colourful kente outfit, the elderly woman matched her looks with a pair of sunglasses and looked like a fashionista

In a video from the celebration, Jackie sat happily in between her mother and another relative at the durbar.

Other photos shared by Instagram page @nkonkonsa show a close-up look of the actress' mother.

Jackie Appiah's fans hail her mother's good looks

After her mother's images emerged, Jackie Appiah's fans started hailing her. While some observed that she looked good like her daughter, others were intrigued by her fashion sense.

nana_yaw_pawa_ii got mischievous:

"Jackie’s mum looks young and more beautiful than Afia Swar…..eii sorry .I mean, Afia Swagger ."

sexy__baah said:

"Like mother like daughter ampa so beautiful see their mouths❤️❤️."

kwamezack_ said:

"Her mother looks very pretty too."

numoo_gbele_fo said:

What a slipper with kente eiiiii

is_bill_ said:

No wonder her daughter is beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh