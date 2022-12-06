Jackie Appiah, in a video, almost showed a large chunk of her skin after lifting her dress in a bid to get a good look at her shoes

The pretty actress' friend Nana Donkor Arthur warned Jackie to be careful and cover up since she was being recorded

Jackie looked elegant in a beautiful green dress and high heels, which pleased her fans as they showered her with compliments

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, almost made a blunder as she put her outfit together and prepared to step out.

The star actress wore an elegant green attire and looked splendid in it. She put on a pair of heels, but they seemed very tight, making her struggle a bit. Jackie seemed uncomfortable as she walked in heels.

She tried lifting her dress to fix her feet well in the heels and get a clear view of how the shoes looked on her feet. Unfortunately, while raising the dress, Jackie raised it a bit too high and almost exposed a large chunk of her skin.

Nana Donkor Arthur, a close friend of Jackie's, looked on as the actress got dressed and immediately warned her to be careful not to expose too much flesh as she was being recorded.

Despite Jackie's struggles, she managed to pull off an elegant look which pleased many of her fans.

Jackie Appiah Slays In Green Dress And Heels; Fans Gush

Jackie Appiah looks extremely beautiful without makeup

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, gave her nine million followers on Instagram a glimpse of her skincare beauty routine.

The A-lister actress has shared a video featuring her favourite skincare products and how to use them in a do-it-yourself tutorial video.

In the short clip, the rich female celebrity gave a step-by-step procedure for her daily routine resulting in her flawless skin.

The fashionista was spotted wearing a silky animal print pyjamas top, a white turban and an expensive necklace.

