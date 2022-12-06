Nollywood's Yetunde Barnabas was well compensated by her footballer husband for carrying their beautiful daughter

The Miss Pepeye actress on her Instagram page showed off her bright red Range Rover and the moment she sighted it

The new whip was decorated with a huge red ribbon and balloons and Yetunde posed by it with her daughter

Popular Miss Pepeye actress is ending the year with a new car, a gift from her footballer husband Olayinka Peter.

The movie star was pleasantly surprised with a Range River, a push gift, for having their daughter.

Yetunde Barnabas becomes proud owner of Range Rover Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

Yetunde showed off the car as she thanked and gushed over her amazing husband.

According to her, he keeps making her feel butterflies in her belly.

"♥️♥️♥️Christmas Came early for me My PUSH GIFTS is here from Hubby my Sweet Santa…. @olayinka_peter Thank you baby for always reminding me what butterflies feels likes, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY KING #RangeRoverSportbaby."

See the post below:

The actress added a video of the moment she sighted her beautifully decorated car and got into it for the first time.

She shared a beautiful hug with her man.

"Mehn I’m ending 2022 with a grateful heart♥️♥️GOD please never stop blessing my Man. He’s such a good one "

"Here’s the full view of my baby I’m specially thanking @minkailautos for doing a good job and getting me only the best of the best thank You. @minkailautos you deserve Champaign bro "

Nigerians congratulate Yetunde Barnabas

bosealaoo:

" congratulations darling, well deserved, that baby na angel "

bukunmioluwasina:

"Awwwnn. Congratulations yummies mummy ❤️"

samadhaa_:

"Congratulations mummy Gemma ❤️ normal normal na red be your best colour❤️"

starboytemidayo:

"Congratulations sisterly.. Mothers deserve everything they wish for ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

official_queentk:

"Wowwwww this one loudddddd, congratulations dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Skiibii splurges millions on a Maybach

Singer Skiibii is now the proud owner of a new Maybach, and he took to social media to let the world know.

The musician showed off the fine details of the black car, which has a lush red interior.

Skiibii proudly posed with his car at what seemed to be the automobile shop where he purchased it.

Source: Legit.ng