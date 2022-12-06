A photo of popular actor Adeniyi Johnson with a lady who gushed over him with endearing words has caused a stir on social media

The actor refused to keep quiet as he took to his page with a lengthy post making it known that he doesn't have to debunk what did not happen

Adeniyi also apologised profusely to his wife for putting her in the spotlight in such a manner

According to Nollywood star Adeniyi Johnson, a photo with a fan out of generosity landed him in trouble.

A photo of the actor and a lady who called him her king and told him to 'come back to mummy' sparked huge reactions on social media.

Actor Adeniyi Johnson clears the air over alleged side chic Photo credit: @adeniyijohnson

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, Adeniyi apologized to his wife, and cleared the side chic rumours.

Adeniyi Johnson says the alleged side chic is an overzealous fan

The actor started by saying he had nothing to debunk as nothing happened and he doesn't know the lady in question.

He then continued by stating that the lady in question is an overzealous fan who politely asked him for a photo.

Seeing as he was in a hurry, he told the lady to get into his car and take the viral photo with him.

"The lady in question is an overzealous fan who was excited to meet me and politely ask to take a picture because I was driving out of where she met me and as such I couldn’t come down because I am rushing to another set."

Adeniyi further added that someone with bad intent or the lady herself must have added the malicious caption just to make the photo trend.

"That been said I GUESS she posted on her WhatsApp status with the hideous caption to trend …… OR ….. someone on her contact out of hatred for her picked the video did the write up and made it trend!!! I’ll get to the root of this I promise!!!"

Adeniyi apologises to his wife

He also took his time to apologise to his wife, actress Shai and affirmed that she is his only queen.

He begged her to forgive him for what his playfulness and free spirit has caused her.

"This my write up is first to apologise to my darling wife @i_am_shai for causing this kind of buzz you know I’ll do anything in me to avoid .. this is the least of what you deserve to be candid you do not deserve it!!! Dear ASHABI I am deeply sorry for what my free spirit and playfulness has cost us today.. YES I AM A KING AND YOU ARE MY ONE AND ONLY OLORI … This is coming from the deepest part of me .. MABINU IYAWO MI "

Nigerians react to Adeniyi's post

While fans and colleagues of the actor as well as his wife Shai lent him understanding ears, other Nigerians pointed out that Adeniyi is not innocent.

i_am_shai:

"Oya sope Otilor ….. izzzz gone ❤️ I gat you baby 4life "

murraykurves_secrets:

"Nice one. You be man "

jasonsproperties:

"A king and More We are coming to celebrate with your family soon! Insha allah! @adeniyijohnson."

la_dessie:

"How can a fan be so relaxed like this? The caption says it all...‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

annyberryxx:

"This debunk is not debunking at all ... they know each other, she’s not a fan."

ofuonye.diamond:

"Men can lie. Even when you catch them redhanded."

iloveme_4real:

"She doesn’t look like a fan she look like his woman they look like they really like each other "

queen__tobby:

"They know each other before that video no whine us abeg hanhan shey I fit see any celeb and act like that I mean inside car ode people "

clear_stretch_marks:

"Someone that is so comfortable and relaxed is overzealous wetin? "

