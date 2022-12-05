Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has found a soul mate in her man Ryan Taylor and vice versa

Cuppy shared lovely pictures and a video of her and Ryan hanging out in the United Arab Emirates

Ryan, who seems to be taking record of the days they have been together since a video of him proposing to Cuppy went viral, also dropped a comment

It seems Nigerian billionaire and business magnate Femi Otedola and his family now have two weddings to plan.

Aside from Temi Otedola and singer Mr Eazi who went viral earlier this year after they took their relationship to another level, her older sister Cuppy and her oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor also went viral online over their proposal video in November.

Cuppy and Ryan, who are lovebirds, have shared some lovely moments of themselves in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they call themselves soulmates.

Cuppy and Ryan Taylor describe themselves as soulmates. Credit: @cuppymusic @femiotedola

"Soulmates are two people who bumped into one another and said, "There you are!" they wrote as they tagged each other on Instagram.

Commenting Ryan Taylor appears to be counting the days he and Cuppy have been together since their viral proposal video.

He wrote: "17 days and counting ❤️❤️❤️."

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Cuppy and Ryan Taylor

See some of the reactions below:

tokemakinwa:

"Congratulations Cuppy."

kanem14:

"My Family I’m Happy For You Both."

eyebreakdrules:

"Na today this single life pain me pass ….."

l.tobiloba:

"Your eyes don see shege for men hand. This one will last, May breakfast not locate you Cuppy."

apeke_xo:

"Big sis i thought we all planned on staying single n you were even motivating me.....ahahahaah."

newworld_eml:

"This guy na hard guy oh Cuppy ..please be careful."

precilala_chi_nma:

"@ryan_taylor our in law pls treat our bug babu cuppy well."

michaelbello_arts:

"@ryan_taylor ekun! Owo e ti ba! Carry your people come pay dowry o. God bless your union. E lorayin gbo o."

