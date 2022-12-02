Kanye West has taken to his timeline and dropped a major bomb on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian before his Twitter account was suspended

The US rapper alleged that he caught the mother of his four kids cheating on him with popular NBA superstar and Phoenix Suns player Chris Paul

Social media users took to Ye's comment section and reminded him that Kim K is still the mother of his kids and asked him to stop taking shots at her online

Kanye West has alleged that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian cheated on him with NBA player Chris Paul. The rapper dropped the bomb on Twitter before his account was suspended.

Kanye West alleged his ex-wife Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Chris Paul.

The controversial businessman alleged that he caught the Phoenix Suns player red-handed with his now ex-wife. According to XXL Mag, Ye wrote on Twitter:

"Let's break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this gut with Kim. Good night."

Kim Kardashian fans defend her

Social media users took to the superstar's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his accusations. Some defended Kim Kardashian and reminded Kanye West that the reality TV star is sill the mother of his kids.

@hogan_1969 said:

"Four innocent kids get to see this about their mother. Real nice."

@MulhollandL0ver wrote:

"Chris Paul is a married man. You're destroying his family for what?"

@FutureCosmogyrl commented:

"You’re confused. If he’s married and steps out that’s actually him destroying his own marriage."

@catslovehaven said:

"Let’s not forget, you have 4 beautiful children by Kim, who all have access to the internet and can see all the things you say!!!!"

@upblissed wrote:

"Kim had CP?"

@FromRagsToGP commented:

"If she cheated, are we really defending that?"

@yashar added:

"She’s the mother of your four kids and she did nothing but stand by you and defend you for years despite how embarrassing your behavior was."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalise their divorce

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are hogging world headlines after finally settling their divorce. According to reports, the US rapper will pay the reality TV star a whopping $200k (N88.8 million) a month in child support.

CNN reports that the superstar and his wealthy ex-wife will share joint custody of their four kids. Rolling Stone reports that they'll have "equal access" to their bundles of joy.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the divorce settlement. Many shared that $200K a month is "too much".

Source: Briefly.co.za