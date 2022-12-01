Meet Kenyan Singer Eyebrows Msanii Who Looks Like Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Is Proud of It
- A Kenyan man has taken to social media with the title Kenyan Burna Boy after Nigeria's very own Odogwu'
- Eyebrows Msanii is a Kenyan singer who is following footsteps of the Grammy award-winning singer
- Several times, Msanni has recreated photos of Burna Boy in a bid to prove that he indeed looks like the singer
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy has a lookalike in another part of Africa that he does not know of.
A Kenyan singer identified as Eyebrows Msanii shares a striking resemblance with the African Giant.
To drive home his point, Msanii has recreated some photos of the Way Too Big crooner where it is clear that they could pass for brothers.
A look through the Kenya singer's bio shows that he adores Burna Boy and, like he stated, is following in the footsteps of the African Giant.
“001 for a reason”: Fans react as video of some concert-goers dancing to Davido’s song 'Aye' at Burna Boy’s show trends
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"Finally found my lookalike."
See posts below:
Eyebrows Msanii calls himself the Kenyan Burna.
Reactions to Msanii's posts
njeriterry:
"Woooooooo.....replica."
rositamuturi:
"Aaaaaah burnabrows"
waithera_wambui:
"@burnaboygram come for your brother "
muthomimiriti:
"You look more Burna Boy than @burnaboygram himself."
me.see_:
"So you said clean copy and dirty copy"
_essie_b:
"For real further investigations need to be done."
omangi._:
"If he goes to the gym, he will be the one✅"
_._tuki:
"Hey! Burna Boy's father is not telling us something"
cheregna_kerubo:
"Aaahhh the part of singing should stop."
raphy_tony
"He looks like she wants to resemble him... Kinda don’t want to but with one eye closed he looks like him"
kim_royalty:
"Burna boy vs Mr. Boy "
Burna Boy reacts as he bags double MOBO awards at the 2022 edition
Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy was one of the biggest winners at the 2022 MOBO Awards, which took place at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, on Wednesday, November 30.
1st runner-up of Akua GMB's Miss Golden Stool collapses on stage after winner announced, audience fumes
Burna Boy won the Best African Music Act beating the likes of Asake, Tems, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, among others who were nominated in the category.
He also bagged the Best International Act ahead of Beyonce, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, Jack Harlow, Tems, among others.
Source: Legit.ng