Country music star Jake Flint had four studio albums I'm Not Okay, Live and Not OK at Cain's Ballroom (2018), Jake Flint (2020), and Live and Social Distanced

His singles Long Road Back, Cowtown, and What's Your Name topped music charts on the Texas Regional Radio Report

Flint had married his lover Brenda at a modest outdoor wedding in a wooded area before he was pronounced dead

The cause of death that led to the tragic and sudden death of the country music star has not been revealed

Country singer and songwriter Jake Flint has died in his sleep hours after getting married in a modest wedding.

Country music star Jake Flint died in his sleep hours after marrying his lover. Photo: Jake Flint.

Jake Flint dead

The 37-year-old's demise was announced by his devastated wife Brenda through Facebook where she shared a video of her outdoor wedding.

A heartbroken Brenda painfully said:

"People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

According to The Sun, the country music star unexpectedly died on Saturday 26 November, and Brenda confirmed it on Monday.

The grieving Brenda disclosed she is now out shopping for the perfect attire to bury her husband in.

She said:

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in."

Jake Flint eulogised

Mike Hosty, a musician who played at Flint's wedding eulogised him saying he was a musical genius.

"I really just like remembering that happy moment of seeing them being married ... but I really feel for Brenda."

The late singer's manager Brenda Cline showered praises on him stating Flint was a dedicated and hardworking artiste.

