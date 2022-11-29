Chuck Norris, 82, and his wife, Gena, 59, marked their 24th wedding anniversary on November 28, 2022

The highly celebrated martial artist went on social media to pamper his beloved wife with love on their special day

A decade ago, Gena was poisoned, and Norris gave up his career to sleep near her hospital bedside and care for her

American legendary actor Chuck Norris and his long-term wife, Gena, have celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.

Chuck Norris and wife Gena celebrate 24th marriage anniversary. Photo: Chuck Norris.

The couple hit their 24th marriage anniversary on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Chuck Norris confesses love for wife

The martial artist marked the milestone by posting a photo of his and Gena's wedding day.

In the caption, Norris described his wife as his best friend and love of his life, adding that he loved her.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and the love of my life. I love you with all my heart," the celebrated actor wrote.

How Norris stood by Gena

According to Amo Mama News, Gena shared how she spent about six nights in the emergency room when she was bedridden.

The symptoms worsened and she later discovered she'd been poisoned by a substance injected into her.

Norris took his wife for intensive treatment at a Nevada hospital for the poisoning, where she slowly came back to life, and then to China for alternative medicine.

Recalling her clinic experience, Gena said:

"I laid in a bed in that clinic for five months on IVs every day, and my wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful husband - who I'm so thankful for - laid on a couch next to me for five months."

