Kanye West allegedly showed naked pictures of Kim Kardashian to the Adidas staff working on his Yeezys

His former employers revealed that the rapper even showed them bedroom videos of him with his estranged wife

They claimed that Kanye was doing that to intimidate the staffers after he discovered they were stealing his ideas

Controversial American rapper Kanye West showed explicit photos of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to his Adidas employees.

Kanye West reportedly showed explicit photos of Kim Kardashian to employees. Photo: Kanye West.

Mirror reports that the father of four showed naked pictures of his then-wife, including his own s8x tape to Adidas team members.

According to Rolling Stone, ex-employees of Ye's Yeezy team made the explosive claims in a letter to bosses calling for action from Adidas leadership.

One employee claimed that the Donda rapper showed him an explicit picture of Kim during a 2018 job interview.

He said Kanye allegedly pulled out his phone and said:

"My wife just sent me this."

The employee claimed the image was super revealing and personal.

Another employee claimed Kanye showed the Yeezy creative team an explicit video of Kim that same year.

Another member of that team confirmed it, Kanye wasn't afraid to show off explicit material or talk about personal matters.

"He wasn't afraid to show off explicit material or talk about personal matters that should've been kept private," the staffer said.

A month after Adidas cut ties with Kanye following his spree of online hate speech, including his antisemitism on Twitter, many former Yeezy and Adidas employees have claimed the rapper intimidated them.

Kanye sends Kardashian financial documents

As we previously told you, West is reportedly moving towards finalizing the divorce case between him and his estranged.

The Faded hitmaker reportedly hired one of the most powerful attorneys in Hollywood.

According to court documents seen by Page Six, Kanye filed for a declaration of closure, reportedly filed when a divorce case is on the verge of being settled.

The court documents also show that the 45-year-old sent over all his financial information to the reality star.

While the former couple has agreed on how to split up their multi-billion dollar empire, there’s no indication that they came to an agreement on custody of their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — which might be an uphill battle for Kardashian.

