Davido's first daughter, Imade, recently sparked emotions online with a post shared on her page in celebration of her dad's 30th birthday

The post, which is coming weeks after Davido had lost his first son Ifeanyi came across to many as insensitive, and Sophia Momodu has been subjected to very harsh criticisms for it

Sophia has now responded to the criticisms by sharing a new post on Imade's page apologising on behave of her daughter while sharing that the little girl loves her dad and all her siblings

Professional model and Lagos socialite Sophia Momodu recently stirred reactions online with a post she shared on her daughter's page Imade Adeleke.

A post was shared on Imade's page celebrating her Dad's birthday, Davido, at 30. However, many netizens read different meanings to Sophia's post shared on Imade's page.

Sophia Momodu apologises on behave of Imade for an Insensitive birthday message earlier shared on the page celebrating Davido. Photo credit:@thesophiamomodu/@realimadeadeleke/@davido

Source: Instagram

Sophia got brutally dragged for the birthday post shared on her daughter's page, as it was tagged as insensitive and lacking empathy for the bereavement her lover was recently going through.

However, Sophia Momodu has now reacted to the criticisms as she takes to her daughter's page to apologise for her previous birthday post celebrating her dad's birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the new post shared by Sophia Momodu apologising about her Imade's previous post:

The page's comment section was locked, and reactions to the post by Nigerians couldn't be garnered at the time this article was published.

“Happy Birthday daddy, I wish you peace”: Imade joins her dad’s friends and colleagues to celebrate him at 30

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of famous Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Davido, joined Nigerians, including celebrities, to wish her dad a happy birthday as he adds a new age on November 21, 2022.

Imade in her birthday message to her dad, who turned 30, wished him peace, joy and love. The birthday message was seen by many as insensitive and lacking empathy.

The birthday message is coming weeks after there was no publicly shared message to empathize with Davido after he lost his first son with his current lover Chioma Rowland.

Source: Legit.ng