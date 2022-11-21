Billionaire rapper Kanye West has hinted he will vie in the upcoming United States of America elections in 2024

Kanye took a stab at politics in 2020, bidding for the high office but did not garner enough numbers to beat both the Democrats and Republicans

Recently Kanye made huge financial losses after companies distanced themselves from his anti-semitic statements

Kanye had earlier taken a swipe at US president Joe Biden, using expletives to describe the president for not taking advice from Elon Musk

Controversial rapper Kanye West has announced he will be on the ballot in the 2024 presidential elections.

Kanye West has announced he'll vie for the presidency in the 2024 US presidential race. Photo: Getty Images.

Kanye West for president

According to Metro, the billionaire rapper and business mogul declared his interest in unseating Joe Biden.

In a video shared on the streaming platform YouTube, the 45-year-old rapper chose commentator Milo Yiannopoulos to be his campaign manager.

Despite not having secured enough votes to go up against the two major political parties, the Republicans and Democrats, Kanye has not given up in his second bid for the high office.

When probed if he was making an announcement, the rapper responded by saying:

"I guess it is. Thanks, I accept."

He added:

"It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, “you should say this, you shouldn’t say that”, you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future."

Kanye West slams Biden

On Thursday, October 20, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West has used expletives against US President Joe Biden for refusing to heed Elon Musk's advice.

Kanye blasted the commander-in-chief during an interview with celebrated TV personality Piers Morgan.

The musician proudly stated he could use crude terms against the head of state since he is suffering from mental health issues.

“The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is f**king. Hey, here, come, come get me. That’s f**king retarded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s f**king retarded, Biden.”

Morgan cautioned the rappers against using inflammatory statements stating it would offend particularly those in the mental health dockets.

Kanye who has always been public with his struggle with bipolar disorder seemed unfazed by Morgan's request.

The musician however admitted he was at fault and some of his previous comments might have hurt people who misunderstood his statements.

