'Kwaku The Traveller' crooner Black Sherif and Nigeria's Grammy award-winning Burna Boy have reconnected ahead of Blacko's concert

Black Sherif is set to headline his first-ever concert in London since he broke through the music scene about a year ago

The photos have warmed the hearts of many Netizens as they admire the adorable bromance between the two

Rising Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif and Nigerian musician Burna Boy have reunited in London ahead of Black Sherif's headline concert in London on November 18, 2022.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called by his fans is set to headline his first show in London at KOKO.

Black Sherif And Burna Boy. Photo Source: @blacksherif

Source: Twitter

In a series of photos shared on Black Sherif's Twitter page, the two artistes, who call themselves brothers, looked dapper as they both rocked all-black outfits.

They beamed with smiles as they gave off different poses in each of the photos that surfaced online.

The “last last” global hitmaker, has always been public about his love, as well as support and admiration for the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif would be performing tonight November 18, 2022, at KOKO in London. The concert is Black Sherif's first headline concert in London.

Photo of Black Sherif and Burna Boy linking up ahead of concert sparks reactions

@_Supremo_Art_ said:

If someone ever told Black Sherif that a moment like this would ever come way back inside Konongo, he wouldn't have believed it, but here he is. Gradually, Gradually we will all get there.

@Kpo_do remarked:

Chale you tall oo. Give me some ɛ You’re taller than the man who is “Twice as Tall”

@DigitalSpookyGH commented:

Blacko and Burna we need another collab.

@EkAse12 commented:

Father and son I love this bromance

@badboylilblaq said:

Need a joint album ‍♂️

@servethekxng remarked:

Big 7 said to me “jiggy, what’s happenin’”

Black Sherif Hails Burna Boy, Says He Has Helped Him Amplify His Numbers

Thriving Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has praised Nigeria's Burna Boy for helping him push his numbers on various streaming platforms.

In an interview on Cape Coast based radio station, Kastle FM, he said that anytime afrobeats giant, Burna Boy, performs their hit song, 'Second Sermon Remix', the number of people who visit digital music stores to stream his songs increase.

“Burna Boy’s impact is really big because he performs the song on his tour shows and if you’ve been monitoring my digital streams, you will understand what I’m saying.

Source: YEN.com.gh