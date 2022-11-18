Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel have been friends for years, and in a video, the two movie stars showed how strong their bond is

Majid Michel was in a happy mood, as always and showered praises on Jackie, mentioning how beautiful she was

Majid left Jackie stunned when he told her he wanted to have babies with her, which got the actress laughing out loud

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, went out with fellow veteran movie stars Majid Michel, Zimran Clottey, Adjetey Anang and others. The lovely movie stars visited a plush hotel called Sonia Hotel inside East Legon.

Majid Michel Leaves Jackie Appiah Stunned photo Source: one_stop_blog

Source: UGC

Jackie and her friends were there for lunch and made videos together. In one of the videos, Jackie and Majid stood outside and had a funny conversation. Majid Michel could not get over Jackie's pretty looks and showered her with sweet words.

He said Jackie was beautiful and that he wanted to have babies with her, which had Jackie stunned and burst out into laughter. Majid made the statement on a lighter note showing how close their bond was.

The pair have been friends for years and have known each other since starring together in the blockbuster 2003 series Things We Do For Love. Zimran Clottey and Adjetey Anang, who were with Majid and Jackie, were also cast in the legendary TV series.

Most of the casts of Things We Do For Love have gone on to have great careers and have kept in touch with each other over the years. The bond between the Ghanaian movie stars seems to grow stronger as time passes.

Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Majid Michele And Samera Buari Leave Ghanaians Nostalgic With TikTok Video

In a similar story, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari and Majid Michel got Ghanaians remembering the good old days when they used to feature together in movies.

The legendary movie stars bonded together when they met at a dinner and had fun doing TikTok Videos.

Many social media users were pleased to see the beautiful video and fawned over the legends, with a majority of them wishing they would act together again.

Source: YEN.com.gh