Elon Musk's mother, Maye, has shown support to her son following the backlash he's been facing in the media

This came after a blogger claimed that the media was being biased and purposely painting the new Twitter owner in a bad light

Maye said she was enjoying Twitter now more than ever and was gaining new followers every day

Elon Musk and his controversial Twitter takeover have been making headlines over the past few weeks. From reports of him firing executives and engineers to making debatable changes to the app itself, the media cannot get enough of the successful billionaire.

Maye Musk is sticking by her son's side as he deals with negative publicity from the media. Image: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

One Twitter user and blogger covering Elon Musk, @EvaFoxU, even alleged that the media is trying so hard to put Elon Musk in a bad light.

@EvaFoxU posted a demo of two headlines which contradict each other and claimed that it only confirmed that the aim was to write anything as long as it's bad about Elon.

The tweet got Musk's attention to which he responded:

"The media constantly writing about Twitter is driving usage to all-time highs, so it's fine by me!"

His mother, Maye Musk, also hopped on the post to show support for her son as she said she was enjoying Twitter now more than ever and was even gaining new followers by the day.

Well, we guess this is a typical example of "there's no such thing as bad publicity, " and it's good to see that momma Maye remains in her son's corner with all the public criticism he has been facing lately.

Netizens responded with their views on the changes to the bluebird app and Musk's takeover.

@MEAInd said:

"I'm considering starting a blog in support of Elon Musk's Twitter. There are enough negative, sad places to read others' opinions, it would be nice to have a place that's encouraging and positive. @elonmusk What do you think? @mayemusk.”

@SlinkyDiva replied:

"I joined Twitter when I heard Elon was buying it. Still getting the hang of it but the one downfall is having no engagement from anyone unless you're famous. Normal folks like me just sit and watch with our 2 followers lol still good entertainment nonetheless ."

@mrkylefield wrote:

"It's worth noting that Twitter, if done right, is a direct competitor to today's news outlets. They are incentivised to help it fail, not succeed."

