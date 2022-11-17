Nigerian music star Wizkid has done it again as he put the country on the world map after he sold out the Madison Square Garden in New York

A video which has gone viral showed the moment Star Boy received a plaque for his latest feat as he became the first African artist to do so in one month

Many Nigerians, as well as the singer’s foreign fans, have taken to social media to congratulate him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian international artist Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has set a new record on the international scene as he becomes the first African artiste to officially sell out the Madison Square Garden (MGS) in New York in one month.

This comes after Wizkid had his show at the garden on Wednesday, November 16, and he completely sold out the 20,000-capacity hall.

Wizkid thrills fans with top performance at MSG. Credit: @wizkidayo/Twitter @cruisewithmee

Source: Instagram

In a video that has gone viral, a top official in charge of the MSG was seen congratulating Wizkid over his new feat and he was presented with a plaque.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the video from Wizkid's performance at the MSG below:

See the video before his performance below:

Fans congratulate Wizkid after selling out the MSG

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

xcelgram:

"Na why we dey call am goat."

muiliibrahimsubo1:

"Congratulations on it Big Wiz."

humble_lexy_:

"BIG WIZ NO BE ANYBODY MATE."

meek__val:

"Burna never received any recognition for a sold out show that's cos he never sold out a full capacity..."

thefavoredg:

"He pain demRide on my fav,we dey your back u no go ever fail."

Busta Ryhmes praises Wizkid after a successful show

Wizkid’s Madison Square Garden (MSG) show went down and it came with many interesting memories.

The 20k-capacity venue was filled with supporters who came out to watch the Nigerian music star perform live.

Interestingly, top American rapper Busta Rhymes also made an appearance at the show and made sure to connect with Wizkid afterwards.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Busta Rhymes joined Wizkid backstage and heaped accolades on him for a successful show.

Source: Legit.ng