Sho Madjozi appeared on Da L.E.S' YouTube show, Posted With Da L.E.S & Friends, to promote her children's book Sho Ma and the stars

Peeps who watched the full interview posted short clips of the two-hour-long interview on their Twitter timelines

Netizens were left convinced that the John Cena hitmaker was intoxicated as she kept slurring her speech

Sho Madjozi sat down with Da Les on the rapper's YouTube show, Posted With Da L.E.S & Friends, and short interview clips have gone viral.

Sho Madjozi's interview with Da L.E.S has online users speculating that she was drunk or high the entire time. Image: @shomadjozi and @2freshles

Source: UGC

Tweeps are convinced that the John Cena hitmaker was intoxicated during the interview.

A popular Twitter account dedicated to South African Hip hop, @SAHIPHOPFEEDs, shared a snippet of the over two-hour-long interview.

In the clip, Da L.E.S was trying to get Sho Madjozi to focus on the matter at hand, which is promoting her new book. According to TimesLIVE, Sho has recently published a children's book called Sho Ma and the stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While Da L.E.S was trying to get more information about Sho's book from the star, she started speaking in riddles in the trending video. Sho Madjozi seemed emotional, but peeps couldn't help but notice her slurred speech.

Netizens started to speculate that Sho Madjozi was intoxicated by something. Some online users claimed she looked high on a substance, while others speculated that she seemed a little tipsy.

Peeps jokingly blamed Da L.E.S, saying Da L.E.S always gets celebs intoxicated. One peep claimed that Podcast and Chill host MacG told the Chillers how buzzed he was when he hung out with the rapper.

Read other reactions from Tweeps below:

@Nationdanash said:

"If I remember correctly, Riky warned MacG about Da Les, but Mac did not listen, and Les messed him up. No one was there to warn Sho Madjozi? Da Les is bad news. LOL."

@Pablo_diablo92 shared:

"woow, I've never seen her in such a state."

@Mr_HUMA replied:

" Les is dangerous; ask MacG."

@QaphelaNkamisa commented:

"Kuthiwa he’s notorious for getting people high vele Mto that’s a memory I’d like to erase from my mind."

@Tricia56068530 reacted:

" How is he so mellow when they had the same substance?Sho is so cute with it, by the way."

@BIndlovukazi also said:

"They are so drunk shame."

@Tripl3Beast_SA added:

"She's lit"

Harrysong touches on cultism in interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Harrysong opened up about the increasing rate of cultism in the entertainment industry.

Harrysong particularly how he came through for his colleague, Skiibii, only for the singer to be rude to him and his wife because he had joined a cult group.

The singer's statement about cultism and the bragging of its members sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Briefly.co.za