Stonebwoy, in a video, was seen riding in his Range Rover Velar, an expensive vehicle he bought this year

The dancehall star paid a visit to ace Ghanaian music producer Streetbeatz who was excited to see him

The video got many folks admiring the 'Gidigba' hitmaker and dropped words of praise

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, bought an expensive Range Rover worth over N23.5m in 2020.

Stonebwoy Rides In Expensive Range Rover Velar

Source: UGC

He expanded his collection again recently with a Bentley Continental GT, which surprised many Ghanaians as they were surprised by how wealthy Stonebwoy was.

In a new video, the dancehall musician visited ace Ghanaian music producer Streetbeatz with the expensive Range Rover.

Streetbeatz was excited to see Stonebwoy and took videos of the 'Gidigba' hitmaker driving the car. Streetbeatz shared the video on Instagram and said:

When your President pull up on you surprisingly, know there is a mission to be accomplished. #BhimNationGlobal

Stonebwoy Has A Powerful Car Collection

Aside from the beautiful Range Rover Velar, the ace musician also owns a Bentley Continental GT.

Stonebwoy's Bentley Continental GT is a powerful vehicle. There is only one available powerplant for the Continental GT.

All four wheels are driven by a 626-horsepower twin-turbocharged W-12 engine that is connected to an eight-speed automated transmission.

The car has an elegant brown leather interior and a beautiful exterior. One would not expect less from a vehicle as luxurious as the Bentley.

How Stonebwoy Made His Money

Stonebwoy is one of the best-paid artists in Ghana. He has a lot of hit songs under his wing, which has earned him a lot of revenue thanks to streams and Youtube views.

The dancehall star has also bagged many endorsement deals with companies like Tecno Mobile, Yellow Card App, and Big Boss, to name a few.

Stonebwoy has also headlined many mega shows and concerts like The Global Citizen Festival, which took place recently in Accra.

Fans Fawn Over Stonebwoy

nellylavish said:

Soft life ❤️

moniyoedward wrote:

First time seeing stone driving

t.stylebeatzworldwide reacted:

Champ

Source: YEN.com.gh