Korra Obidi's family members are supportive of her decision and have publicly reacted to claims that the mum of two won't find love again

The dancer's sister was on a live video recently and she had to call their dad to react to the claims online

Using himself as an example, Korra's dad, who is a divorcee, revealed that his child would be okay and do well

Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has been in the news for months now since her dramatic split from her husband, Justin Dean.

For many, the mum of two kids might not find love again, seeing as she is still fighting battles with her ex-husband.

Korra Obidi and her ex, Justin, have two kids together. Photo credit: @korraobidi/@drjustindean

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Korra's beautiful sister affirmed that she will live a fantastic life against what people are saying.

She then called on their dad and shared the story of how he has an amazing girlfriend despite the fact that he has been divorced.

Korra's dad enthusiastically affirmed that his daughter will defeat her husband and she will be fine. He also used the opportunity to pray for the dancer.

Nigerians react to the video

ebymia:

"I just love korra's support system. Her family loves and rides for her. Family is everything "

fassycommunications:

"I love this... Na real family supporting their child."

just_uchendu:

"I really love the way her family supports her . Society have always stigmatised divorced women . Things are changing with time . But they should support her off social Media "

ril_xty:

"Even papa dun find true love twice now ,person still Dey here no b cheating so@"

pricelessmuna_empire:

"Now I know where korra's problems started from. Family!!! What in the name of widower and divorcee is this?"

prudentlawrence:

"Wow the father is in love again,, wonderful."

Korra Obidi reveals ex-husband Justin wants her to pay him spousal support

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, was in the news over her divorce trouble with her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

In a new development, Korra took to social media to reveal that Justin had asked for full custody of their two children, June and Athena.

Not stopping there, the celebrity dancer added that Justin was also seeking spousal support.

Source: Legit.ng