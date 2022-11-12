Family, friends and thousands of fans gathered for the memorial service of Takeoff at the State Farm Arena

The rapper was killed on 1 November after a fight ensued during a game of dice, which led to the shooting

Takeoff was part of the group Migos which has been releasing hip-hop bangers since the group was founded in 2008

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Takeoff's memorial service was held at The State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Image: @Havingmotion

Source: UGC

On Friday, celebrities and loved ones came together in Atlanta to celebrate the life of slain rapper Takeoff.

The 28-year-old influential rapper with the birthname Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot dead at a bowling alley in Houston at the beginning of November.

Migos' fellow group members, Quavo and Offset, were spotted at the memorial service and Justin Bieber and Chloe Bailey were some of the performers at the ceremony.

It's reported that Drake gave a moving eulogy of the humble rapper that brought many stars to tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Cardi B was also in attendance to support her hubby Offset, who was believed to be estranged from Takeoff at the time of his death.

People online mourned the hip-hip star and posted beautiful tributes of their favourite moments of him.

@RaveenTheDream said:

"People are mad that Takeoff's funeral is not being live-streamed. Y’all, you are not entitled to these people in life or death. He was a private person, and his family did not want his body on the internet again."

@YungLoso_10 wrote:

"Between Takeoff's funeral and going to see Black Panther later. This is going be a sad day."

@hahablair mentioned:

"There’s no way Offset and cardi are going to Takeoff's funeral?! These are the last two I thought would be going."

@Abby_Sariah stated:

"I just want his killer to be brought to justice. Someone should have been caught by now with all the video and witnesses."

@lndefatiguous added:

"This wasn’t even a funeral. They just basically all treated it as a fashion show."

@50cent said:

"R.I.P Takeoff. God bless. "

@IsolanoLora tweeted:

"May Takeoff Rest in Eternal Peace. Taken too young."

Takeoff latest burial details have loyal Migos fans emotional over rapper’s upcoming final send-off

In related stories, Legit.ng reported that Takeoff's supporters were surprised after an announcement about how the rapper's funeral will work. The Migos member was tragically involved in a shootout where he lost his life, much to the dismay of his fans.

The American rapper will be laid to rest soon, and netizens were split that they were allowed to attend. Takeoff's death left many Migos fans reeling.

Source: Briefly.co.za