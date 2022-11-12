John Legend has revealed five fire songs he worked on that people might not have any idea that he had any input in

The All of Me singer said he wrote, sang background vocals, and played the piano for globally famous artists like Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Alicia Keys, and others

Peeps on the timeline shared mixed reactions, with some praising John for his incredible work while others said they didn't know he was part of the music production for the hit songs

John Legend has shared on his Twitter timeline songs that social media users probably didn't know he was on.

John Legend has revealed his five hit song collaborations that most people are unaware of. Image: Craig Barritt

Source: UGC

The American singer shared an almost one-minute video showing what looked like his concert. In the trending clip, the star can be seen jamming to five well know hits by talented musicians respected worldwide.

John, throughout the video, played a song and then told a little bit of the story behind it. When some songs finished playing, he mentioned how he met the singer and produced or wrote the track.

Shockingly, a lot of hit songs and famous artists made the list. Here are the five artists below:

1. John Legend played the Piano in Lauryn Hill's Everything is Everything

Lauryn Hill dropped Everything is Everything in 1998. According to Genius, it's the fourth single from the talented singer's platinum-selling debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

John Legend said he played the piano on the hit song. John was unknown at the time the song came. John Legend made his debut in 2004 with the album Get Lifted, six years after Everything is Everything was released.

2. John Legend did the vocals and played the piano in Jay-Z's song Encore

John Legend also revealed that his piano skills came in handy when Jay-Z's smash hit Encore was produced. The fire song was released before John Legend's debut in 2004. Jay-Z dropped Encore in 2003.

3. John Legend featured in Slum Village's Selfish alongside Kanye West

John Legend didn't share much about being on this song, maybe because his name is inked on it. In the video, he jams to the hit released in 2004.

John was featured alongside Kanye West, who also, according to Genius, produced Selfish.

4. John Legend wrote American Boy with Estelle in a restaurant

John Legend shared that he met Estelle to pen American Boy in a restaurant.

According to Genius, American Boy peaked at #1 on the UK charts when it was released in 2008. The hit track went on to bag four awards at the MTV VMAs in 2008, including winning Video of the Year.

5. John Legend did the background vocals in Alicia Keys' You Don't Know My Name

In the video, John Legend said he sang the background vocals to Alicia Keys' 2003 hit song. You Don't Know My Name.

Genius reported that the song earned Alicia a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2005.

See the full of John Legend gushing about his incredible work below:

Netizens shared the following reactions to John Legend, saying he worked with Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Estelle, Slum Village, and Alicia Keys:

@killerbullxxx said:

"I love that Alicia Keys song."

@CastilloSayre shared:

"That's why you're so versatile and a creative musical genius. It seems you get along well with others, which is a plus in the music industry. Keep on making your beautiful & creative music because you'll be a legend, John Legend."

@GWPtheTrilogy replied:

"Y'all gotta stop sleeping on John."

@TheDunnDada added:

"I might have to put some respect on your name. Not one song was a miss."

@Sister_Maya wrote:

"Talk your talk, Legend! Tell ‘em your catalogue runs deep, baby."

@proofread_first reacted:

"I love when artists/songwriters do this at shows. Babyface does a whole set worth of this, and it goes on and on because, as someone once said, he wrote everything but the Bible."

