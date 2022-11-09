Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, recently went online to share the news of her pregnancy with fans

The controversial socialite announced her pregnancy with a lovely video of herself with her husband at the beach

After the video of Jane unveiling her big baby bump made its rounds, it stirred mixed reactions as many congratulated her

Controversial Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, is getting set to become a mother for the first time, to the joy of fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Jane announced the news to fans with a video where she unveiled her baby bump.

In the viral clip, she was seen with her husband, Plies, at the beach as they walked together hand in hand before showcasing her fully grown bump.

The video of dancer Jane Mena flaunting her baby bump trended online. Photos: @Janemena

Source: Instagram

The couple looked very much in love as they rapped and danced along to Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nicki Minaj’s hit song, I’m Getting Ready. The song is known to be used by many to praise God while also addressing their haters.

Jane accompanied the video with a caption explaining that she met her husband 10 years ago and that she chose the right man.

In her words:

“I met MY HUSBAND the YEAR 2010 and all I can say is I did this FOR and WITH the right man and that’s ON GOD❤️”

See the emotional baby bump reveal video below:

Mixed reactions trail news of Jane Mena’s pregnancy

After the popular dancer shared the great news of her pregnancy online, congratulations poured in from her fans. However, a few others had things to say. Read some comments below:

tbellz07:

"Congratulations to them. May God bless and keep the baby and make their happiness permanent in Jesus name."

shapeessentials:

"Do you the world will adjust."

stanbnx:

"Mehn, I really commend this man for his heart of tolerance towards his wife, I’m happy for them."

christianah_abadun_:

"Congratulations Jane and Mr plies.. Despite all odds, both of you still choose each other."

cambel_:

"They really tried to bring her down but it didn’t work… Marry a man that will stand by you through storms if not OYO is your case."

realofficialyemi:

"The husband is a caring &loving man… despite all the slanders that was carried about her , he still loves & cherish her… she’s lucky … congrats to them."

soniaquee_n:

"Pregnancy is a great thing but the guy needs a DNA test on his kid. Just that he is a mumu."

wendy.scarboro.7:

"Kpokpogri is the baby daddy."

garvinmartins101:

"Bros you sure say nah baby nah your own.?"

ifybaby2:

"Congrats darling, God don shame devil."

Jane Mena thanks husband as he stands by her amidst Kpokpogri scandal

Nigerians had a field day with the social media drama between actress Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri, and dancer Jane Mena.

Jane decided to use the opportunity to thank her family, friends and other celebrities who supported her through the ordeal.

The dancer also appreciated her husband for holding it down when everyone else seemed to be against her.

Source: Legit.ng