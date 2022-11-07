As a supportive wife, Regina Daniels joined her billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko on one of his campaign trips

The actress took to her Instagram page with a video of their time campaigning in the northern part of Delta state

The mum of two dressed like a Muslim woman, complete with a head scarf and veil

Actress Regina Daniels' billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, is running for the senatorial seat in Delta state, and he kicked off his campaign.

As a dutiful wife, the actress went all out to support her husband and his dream and even looked the part.

Regina Daniels stirs reactions as she campaigns with hubby Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The mum of two rocked a native attire and paired it up with a headscarf and veil, just like northern Muslim women whom many call 'hajia'.

The actress also got her husband on camera as the campaign activities around them unfolded.

"Day 1 of our campaign for the senatorial seat delta north."

See the clip below:

The actress also shared some cute photos, showing off her designer bag and the interior of the private jet.

Social media users praise Regina

ruthkadiri:

"Hajiya regi @regina.daniels"

officiallrosie:

"Looking smashingly beautiful "

drdolorofficial:

"Wetin put for Oga Ned face like this "

promzij:

"Him wan still come out fr senator again ?.... What is he looking for again...na wa o"

jebose_ofuani:

"Why dressing like hausa instead of Akwa ocha."

nasimiyuconcilia:

"My womanzreceive my true love from kenya babyy❤️May you always win"

chris.catool0000:

"All the best to him."

aukobenter:

"Where are the other wives "

nibanakana:

"Your makeup is too much... You are unrecognized. My thoughts though."

onlyikechuku:

"Hustle make we stop old men from marry our young girls."

Regina Daniels reveals she doesn’t enter the kitchen

The popular Nollywood actress has continued to embrace her billionaire wife status going by her social media posts.

Regina shared a video on her Instagram story of herself with her husband on their way out.

In the clip, she was seen chatting and laughing with her husband when he mentioned that she is the one who cooks for him.

In response to that, the movie star laughed and noted that people do not even know that she does not enter the kitchen, and Ned Nwoko laughed at the statement.

Source: Legit.ng